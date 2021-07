There are a few reasons for my obsession with this bangs : First, I just think they are chic as heck and I’m addicted to changing up my look. But mostly, it’s because of the thrill. The tingle of a new aesthetic and the excitement that can only come from the idea that with just a snip of some razor-sharp scissors, I could actually be someone like, say Emma Roberts , who can can rock micro bangs. Which is all to say that I would quite literally give away my first born Rumpelstiltskin-style to have a chunky, ill-fitting, sad sack of blunt bangs adorning my forehead right now. Or more specifically — I’d just love to do something new and drastic with my hair. And luckily, now we can.