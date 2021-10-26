13 Fresh Winter Haircut Trends By London’s Top Stylists

When salons re-opened their doors earlier in the year, all manner of incredible styles were born throughout spring, summer and autumn. There was the modern curtain fringe emulated by the likes of Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and The Crown's Emma Corrin. Then there was the TikTok-famous wolf cut, and not forgetting the new wave shag, popularized by Billie Eilish and Gemma Arterton.
It's safe to say we've been spoilt for choice, but this winter, hair trends are shaping up to be even more Instagram-worthy. The temperature might be plummeting, however cool cuts are on the rise. Short, sharp styles in particular are taking over from the glamorous '70s-inspired waves popularized on social media, and fringes have had a makeover, too.
Ahead, some of London's most sought after hairstylists predict the biggest cuts for winter 2021-2022.