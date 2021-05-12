Billie Eilish Says A Fan Convinced Her To Bleach Her Hair

In today's digital world, you can sample any hair colour you want with the swipe of a finger and the overlay of an Instagram or Snapchat filter. The virtual try-on can give you an idea of what you'd look like with platinum-blonde hair — and maybe even convince you to bleach it for real.
This actually happened to Billie Eilish who says she decided to bleach her hair after a fan photoshopped blonde over her neon-green roots. "I had been wanting it blonde for awhile," Eilish told Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview. "But I saw a fan edit: It was me with whatever hair colour I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me and I was like, 'Ah, it's so sick; I want it.'"
Of course, Eilish was also quick to note that taking her hair from black and green to platinum was no small feat, and took about six weeks from start to finish. "It was a lot," Eilish explained of the incremental coloring process, which ensured that her hair didn't break off from bleach damage. "We started in January, I think 16th January was the first day. Then it was like two weeks of nothing — healing, letting my hair take it in, digest, and recover. Then again, and two more weeks. And then again. Oh my God, it took a long time."
Today on Ellen, Eilish's fresh blonde hair looks bright and healthy, but she's honest about the occasional breakage. "I gotta say, it's been falling out when I brush it...for years," she admits, which to anyone who has ever coloured their hair, is pretty relatable.