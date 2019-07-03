Take one look at Billie Eilish's eclectic fashion choices, and it's clear the "Bad Guy" singer isn't afraid of a bit of color. Unsurprisingly, that ethos has extended to her hair choices as well. In the past few months alone, she's gone from gray to silver to ash blue to bright aqua to teal to lavender to, just recently, jet-black. She's even experimented with styles like butt-length black extensions and concert-ready buns.
Clearly not one to stick to one look too long, her latest hair decision may be her most daring and innovative. On Tuesday, Eilish revealed neon-green roots — not neon-green highlights, but roots.
She debuted the look in a video on her Instagram Story, in which she dons matching neon sunglasses and a bandana. In the video, you can see that while the majority of Eilish's hair is now back to her natural deep brown, she's decided to just dye her most inner roots an extremely bright neon color.
Already, fans are freaking out about the new look on Twitter.
Omg I can’t believe Billie eilish died her roots neon green Im in love @billieeilish @billieeilish— Perla (@Perla74299267) July 3, 2019
@billieeilish with bright green roots and black hair... this girl literally pulls off everything— julie (@julie95996630) July 3, 2019
billie eilish dyed her hair so now she has NEON GREEN roots i’m obsessed w her even more now wow— allie ☾ (@4EVERallie) July 3, 2019
Between slime-green liner on the likes of Kendall Jenner to lime-green nails on superstars like Rihanna and Cardi B, neon green has been having quite the moment in the beauty space. So here is Eilish's very Eilish-y take on the trend.
Given that many people decide early summer is the perfect time to lighten things up a bit, which inevitably leads to grown-out roots a month later, Eilish just made the case for a new, modern take on the classic root touch-up. So, are neon roots about to become the cool-girl dye job à la ombré? With music festival season just ramping up, we wouldn't be surprised in the slightest.
