Take one look at Billie Eilish's eclectic fashion choices, and it's clear the "Bad Guy" singer isn't afraid of a bit of color. Unsurprisingly, that ethos has extended to her hair choices as well. In the past few months alone, she's gone from gray to silver to ash blue to bright aqua to teal to lavender to, just recently, jet-black. She's even experimented with styles like butt-length black extensions and concert-ready buns.