The Unlikely Eyeshadow Trend You'll Be Wearing This Summer

With summer quickly approaching, it's only natural to want to turn our spring-inspired eye makeup trends up a notch. While those pastel shades might have been nice from March to May, come June you'll catch us daydreaming about bright blue liner that reminds of us of the ocean (and Lupita Nyong'o), pink eyeshadow that makes those eyes pop, and yes, on our most daring days: green eye makeup.
Just hear us out: It's a shade that isn't so bright that it'd look weird with a classic T-shirt and jeans ensemble, and it isn't so dark that it makes you look sickly. "Green is a very powerful color, yet it represents freshness, which is a very big trend right now," says celebrity makeup artist Rokael Lizama.
Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan agrees, suggesting that you keep the focus on the eyes when trying out the trend, but letting the rest of the rules fly out the window."There’s no right or wrong in choosing your shade," she says. "If you’re going green, you’re going for a fun look and [you] can apply as little or as much as desired!"
For ideas on how to pull off green shadow and eyeliner — without looking like a Marvel villain — check out the celebrities and models who nailed the trend, ahead.