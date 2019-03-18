Lady Gaga Is Bringing Pink Eyeshadow Back In A Big Way

When it comes to eyeshadow and eye makeup, celebrities are getting real comfortable with the unexpected. Over the past year alone, we've seen unlikely shades like yellow, green, blue, and even red pop up on red carpets with the nonchalance of just another been-there-done-that smokey eye. Now, it seems that pink is making a major comeback. One quick glance at Lady Gaga's glam meets dreamy makeup look of petal-pink eyeshadow studded with dainty rhinestones is all the proof we need.
As with any bold shade, you might be feeling some trepidation. However, as the celebs ahead have proven, with the right shade and application, pink eyeshadow can be surprisingly versatile, ranging from natural to romantic to modern to simply chic as hell. And speaking of shades, there's plenty to choose from, including dark magenta, peach, and Pepto-Bismol.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite pink eyeshadow looks that we can't wait to put our own spin on this spring.