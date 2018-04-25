The 5 Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

Cream, beige, brown, peach, taupe — the last eight years of eyeshadow trends are about as exciting as paint swatches in a retirement community. Don't get us wrong: We love the Naked Palette as much as the next person, but even we could stand to inject a little color into our lives every once in a while.
Luckily, brands are heeding the call and finally launching palettes that break away from all the monochrome monotony. From Kim Kardashian's KKW X Mario palette to Anastasia Beverly Hills' Prism palette, you'll find bold hues like lilac, yellow, and royal blue. And the trend has already hit the red carpet, with celebs like Charlize Theron, Zendaya, and Jenna Dewan leading the way.
Ahead, check out five eyeshadow colors you can expect to see on everyone's lids this summer.