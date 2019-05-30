These Celebrities Prove That Blue Eye Makeup Is A Must-Try For Summer

A lot of people refer to the '90s as the golden decade for style and beauty inspo, but with all due respect, we've got to give the early 2000s its props. After all, those are the years that gave us 100-layer lip gloss, the tiniest crop tops known to man, and a whole lot of denim. And then there's blue eyeshadow. Our favorite pop stars (like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera) wore it thick, pastel, and frosty — a technique that's unfortunately immortalized in many of our own embarrassing yearbook photos.
Recently, celebs have been bringing back the blue shadow and liner — only this time in deeper, more modern shades of royal blue in a variety of shapes and finishes. It's the furthest thing from no-makeup makeup, and we couldn't be happier about it. "I think fashion trends are moving away from minimalism," celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose tells us. "You see bolder colors, prints and embellished items... so, in turn, you see fun, colorful, and decorative makeup like blue shadow really coming back in a big way."
Check out the coolest iterations of the trend, and how to pull them off yourself, ahead.
Our annual #AllureBestofBeauty issue honors the year of #Fenty and stars the iconic Rihanna. The uncomfortable truth is that before @fentybeauty, few makeup brands paid adequate attention to making foundations for dark skin. #Rihanna changed all of that and we are so here for it. Link in bio. – #photography: @nadineijewere #makeup: @priscillaono #hair: @yusefhairnyc #manicure: @redhotnails #stylist: @illjahjah
Models wore Picasso-inspired, Technicolor eyeshadow at the Rodarte show during spring 2019's New York Fashion Week. Nars makeup artist James Kaliardos smeared a bright aqua eyeshadow shade called Baby Jane across the lid to pull off the trending look.
"When wearing the shade, I think you just have to go for it," Barose says. "It’s not the kind of color you wear and be shy about." Leave it to Janelle Monáe to lead the way with this look created by makeup artist Jessica Smalls.
When we asked Barose which types of blues work for different skin tones, he told us to throw that rule right out the window. "It shouldn't be about skin tones when it comes to bright colors," he says. "Anything goes. You're wearing it to get noticed."
Barose was inspired by Sekhmet (the Egyptian goddess of war) for Nyong'o's Black Panther premiere look. He brushed Lancôme's Color Design Sensational Effects Eyeshadow in All Made Up over her lids, and lined her eyes with Artliner Precision Felt Tip Liquid Liner in Sapphire. You can also line your inner rims with Drama Liqui-Pencil Extreme Longwear Eyeliner in Bleu Magique for added drama.
"I think the key is to make it not too perfect," he notes. "When you make it too perfect, it feels like a bad '80s knockoff. Make it look real, not costume-y."
Issa Rae (who had her glam done by makeup artist Joanna Simkin) opted for a nude lipstick to complement her eyes. "This is a dope look with more muted lips," Barose notes. "Go easy on other elements like mascara and liner, and the fake lashes. That makes it look dated."
It's also important to think about your base. Barose suggests going for fresh, dewy skin (instead of matte) for a look that feels more modern.
More proof that navy shadow and nude lips are a winning combo. Kerry Washington's artist Carola Gonzalez teamed her blue cat eye with Neutrogena's Moisture Smooth Color Stick in Almond Nude, layered with Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Berry Brown.
To create an even base on Danai Gurira, makeup artist Kim Bower prepped her skin with Clarins Beauty Flash Balm and Sisley's Black Rose Cream Mask. Once her skin was perfected, she lined her eyes with a deep teal shadow and completed the look with purple-fuchsia lipstick — proving, once and for all, that you can go bold on eyes and lips.
To cop a cat-eye like Tessa Thompson's on the cheap, try NYX Vivid Brights Eyeliner in Vivid Saphire.
