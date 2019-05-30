Story from Beauty

These Celebrities Prove That Blue Eye Makeup Is A Must-Try For Summer

Us
Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images.
A lot of people refer to the '90s as the golden decade for style and beauty inspo, but with all due respect, we've got to give the early 2000s its props. After all, those are the years that gave us 100-layer lip gloss, the tiniest crop tops known to man, and a whole lot of denim. And then there's blue eyeshadow. Our favorite pop stars (like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera) wore it thick, pastel, and frosty — a technique that's unfortunately immortalized in many of our own embarrassing yearbook photos.
Recently, celebs have been bringing back the blue shadow and liner — only this time in deeper, more modern shades of royal blue in a variety of shapes and finishes. It's the furthest thing from no-makeup makeup, and we couldn't be happier about it. "I think fashion trends are moving away from minimalism," celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose tells us. "You see bolder colors, prints and embellished items... so, in turn, you see fun, colorful, and decorative makeup like blue shadow really coming back in a big way."
Check out the coolest iterations of the trend, and how to pull them off yourself, ahead.
1 of 15
Instagram
Sophie Turner is no stranger to blue eye makeup, but for her latest red-carpet event promoting her new film X-Men: Dark Phoenix, she turned things up a notch. Rather than relying on a simple slick of cobalt liner, makeup artist Georgie Eisdell brushed teal-blue shadow around Turner's upper and lower lids, which made her eyes — and on-point brows — pop.
2 of 15
Instagram
To celebrate the New York premiere of her TV adaptation of Les Misérables, Lily Collins combined two of the biggest '60s makeup trends — blue eyeshadow and a dramatic cat-eye — with light "ice-princess" blue painted across her lid.
3 of 15
Instagram
Meanwhile, Jodie Comer was all about the '70s at an event promoting Killing Eve season 2. Celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend crimped Comer's hair, and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan lined her upper lid with a bright, sparkly blue that made her hazel eyes shine.
4 of 15
Blue liner has never looked less intimidating — or more fun — than here on Sophie Turner, who complemented her floral dress with an eye-catching swipe of cobalt for a press day.
5 of 15
Instagram
Rihanna has rocked blue eyeshadow before — often when channeling the '60s — but for the cover of Allure's Best of Beauty issue, makeup artist Priscilla Ono brought it into the 21st century with a vibrant, smudged iteration. Presuming she used only Fenty Beauty products, we'd bet Ono used the shadow "Evil Genie" from the brand's Moroccan Spice palette.
6 of 15
Courtesy of Imaxtree
Models wore Picasso-inspired, Technicolor eyeshadow at the Rodarte show during spring 2019's New York Fashion Week. Nars makeup artist James Kaliardos smeared a bright aqua eyeshadow shade called Baby Jane across the lid to pull off the trending look.
7 of 15
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images..
"When wearing the shade, I think you just have to go for it," Barose says. "It’s not the kind of color you wear and be shy about." Leave it to Janelle Monáe to lead the way with this look created by makeup artist Jessica Smalls.

When we asked Barose which types of blues work for different skin tones, he told us to throw that rule right out the window. "It shouldn't be about skin tones when it comes to bright colors," he says. "Anything goes. You're wearing it to get noticed."
8 of 15
Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage.
Barose was inspired by Sekhmet (the Egyptian goddess of war) for Nyong'o's Black Panther premiere look. He brushed Lancôme's Color Design Sensational Effects Eyeshadow in All Made Up over her lids, and lined her eyes with Artliner Precision Felt Tip Liquid Liner in Sapphire. You can also line your inner rims with Drama Liqui-Pencil Extreme Longwear Eyeliner in Bleu Magique for added drama.

"I think the key is to make it not too perfect," he notes. "When you make it too perfect, it feels like a bad '80s knockoff. Make it look real, not costume-y."
9 of 15
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images..
Issa Rae (who had her glam done by makeup artist Joanna Simkin) opted for a nude lipstick to complement her eyes. "This is a dope look with more muted lips," Barose notes. "Go easy on other elements like mascara and liner, and the fake lashes. That makes it look dated."

It's also important to think about your base. Barose suggests going for fresh, dewy skin (instead of matte) for a look that feels more modern.
10 of 15

A post shared by fionastiles (@fionastiles) on

Photo: Via @fionastiles.
Gabrielle Union's electric blue eyeliner was a departure from the star's typical glam, which makeup artist Fiona Stiles referenced in her caption. "Here’s the thing I love about working with the same person for 10+ years....even though you’re painting the same configuration of features time and time again," Files wrote. "There are always new avenues to explore and ways to stretch and grow."
11 of 15
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic..
More proof that navy shadow and nude lips are a winning combo. Kerry Washington's artist Carola Gonzalez teamed her blue cat eye with Neutrogena's Moisture Smooth Color Stick in Almond Nude, layered with Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Berry Brown.
12 of 15
Photo: Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic..
To create an even base on Danai Gurira, makeup artist Kim Bower prepped her skin with Clarins Beauty Flash Balm and Sisley's Black Rose Cream Mask. Once her skin was perfected, she lined her eyes with a deep teal shadow and completed the look with purple-fuchsia lipstick — proving, once and for all, that you can go bold on eyes and lips.
13 of 15
Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images..
To cop a cat-eye like Tessa Thompson's on the cheap, try NYX Vivid Brights Eyeliner in Vivid Saphire.
14 of 15

A post shared by Nina Park (@ninapark) on

Photo: Via @ninapark.
Zoë Kravitz, who's a YSL Beauty ambassador, probably slicked on a shade similar to the brand's Full Metal Shadow in Wet Blue or Blue Clyde for this selfie.
15 of 15
Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage..
Barose notes that shimmery shades are an easy way to dip your toe into the trend. We love Hailee Steinfeld's blue smoky eye created by makeup artist Mary Phillips.
