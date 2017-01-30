As the saying goes, “Everything old is new again,” and there’s no better indicator than the beauty counter — er, beauty cart, now. Our penchant for nostalgia has prompted many of us to dig out (and in some cases, scan) our favorite teen magazines from over a decade ago, to marvel at the makeup and hair trends we attempted to copy in our younger years.
Looking at old trends with fresh eyes, we can see how many of those techniques have been revamped over the years for the red carpet and our social media feeds. A few prime examples: We’ve seen the copious amount of self-tanner and razored scene kid hair of yesteryear slowly transform into the perfectly contoured complexions and textured pixies we treasure today.
There’s no need to wait for a #ThrowbackThursday to test-drive these trends again. We’ve searched through the archives and found five trends from 2007 that have made a triumphant return — with a slight tweak or two. Click through to discover which trends are worth re-visiting.