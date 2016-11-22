THIS Is What Teen Magazines Looked Like 15 Years Ago

Teen magazines always seemed so full of potential. For less than $5, you could select a glossy cover that promised you an afternoon of entertainment. They gifted you with all the free Titanic and Hanson posters your bedroom walls could handle, promised to help navigate your first kiss, and gave you the confidence to wear a frosty eyeshadow, even if the other kids on the bus made fun of you. And it seemed de rigueur for every celebrity interview to ask about embarrassing moments and anxieties to help tween readers feel less alone in growing up.



Scrolling through these relics is sure to make you feel nostalgic for the days of touching up your makeup in your locker mirror. But they'll also make you feel glad you'll never have to page through a college application ever again. Click through to relive how you spent every Saturday afternoon 15 years ago, and may the days of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and the Hanson brothers continue to bring us joy.