Molly Horan
Movies
The Best Indie Movies You Might Have Missed
Molly Horan
Apr 29, 2019
Pop Culture
The Female Stand-Up Comedians You Need To Know
Molly Horan
Mar 20, 2019
Movies
The Most Badass Witches Of All Time
Molly Horan
Oct 18, 2018
Music
Which Taylor Swift Should You Be For Halloween?
After a year in retreat, Taylor Swift's back. Actually, as the "Look What You Made Me Do" video demonstrated, all of the Taylors are back. Taylor Swift
by
Molly Horan
Movies
The Best Netflix Movies To Stream When You Just Want To Wallow In...
Comfort food can ease your pain a little when you're feeling sad. In much the same way, movies can make you grin when not even that photo of a puppy and
by
Molly Horan
Fitness
Your Gym Doesn't Want You To Read This
You are absolutely allowed to skip going to the gym when there’s a "bomb cyclone" ripping through parts of the country. It’s freezing, you can't feel
by
Molly Horan
TV Shows
The Best Halloween Moments On TV
There are two schools of thought on Halloween-themed entertainment. Some think the only way to properly celebrate the holiday from the comfort of your own
by
Molly Horan
TV Shows
The Most Shocking TV Season Finales Ever
There is nothing more stressful than a television season finale. Each respective episode could bring the couple you've been rooting for together, or
by
Molly Horan
Movies
Films' Most Awkward "Meet The Parents" Moments
This week Why Him? — a movie starring Bryan Cranston as an overprotective dad and James Franco as the man who dares to have consensual sex with
by
Molly Horan
Movies
These Are The Best LGBT Movies On Netflix Right Now
June is LGBT Pride Month. To celebrate, you could always watch RENT for the 100th time (and if you have time, you should — that movie holds up).
by
Molly Horan
TV Shows
The Most Shocking
Grey's Anatomy
Moments Of All Time
Grey's Anatomy isn't all cute doctors and elevator hookups. Shonda Rhimes' long-running medical drama is also packed with shocking twists. Just when you
by
Ariana Romero
Food & Drinks
You Can Now Buy Your Own Personal-Pizza Oven
This story was originally published on April 13, 2016. If you're a true pizza lover, you've had that moment. You're out to dinner, you take a bite of a
by
Molly Horan
Fashion
30 Cringeworthy Wardrobe Malfunction Stories From Reddit
This article was originally published on December 27, 2016. They're the embarrassing stories anyone who's ever worn a too-loose pair of pants or a skirt
by
Molly Horan
RIOT Comedy
The Makeup Look To Brighten Your January
The warmth and glitter of the holiday season might be gone, but that doesn't mean you can't add a little sparkle to your nighttime makeup look. Beauty
by
Molly Horan
Living
This Couple Dealt With Their Awkward Wedding Problem In The Cutes...
Creating your wedding registry might sound like fun, but it can quickly become yet another source of nuptial stress. But what if you want to forgo the
by
Molly Horan
RIOT Comedy
How To Handle The Most Awkward Office Moment, Ever
It's hard to know when to reach out to a coworker who's having a hard time. It's even harder when that coworker is openly crying in the bathroom stall
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment
Meet The Undercover Latinas
Racial identity is complicated. At least, it can get complicated when everyone, from your coworkers to people on the street make assumptions about your
by
Molly Horan
Fashion
17 People Spill On Where They Found Their Favorite Piece Of Clothing
Behind every great outfit is a story. Sometimes, the fashion tale is simple: You were in your favorite shop and that skirt just called your name. But
by
Molly Horan
TV Shows
Gabrielle Union & BET Have Settled Lawsuit Over
Being Mary Ja...
The $3 million lawsuit filled against BET for allegedly violating Gabrielle Union's Being Mary Jane contract has been resolved, according to Deadline.
by
Molly Horan
Pop Culture
The Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Look Is An Ugly Sweater You Wear ...
Beauty vlogger Caroline Solomon, a.k.a. Lowcheekbones, is getting into the holiday spirit, and now, you can too, with her new Ugly Sweater makeup
by
Molly Horan
Fashion
33 Fashion Fixes From Reddit You Can Actually Use
Extreme crowdsourcing is perhaps one of the greatest gifts the internet has given us. In this grand age of technology, you don't have to go to the trouble
by
Molly Horan
Fashion
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton & Fergie Fell Into The 2006 Fashion ...
The mid-2000s was not the best time for fashion, even for celebs who had a battalion of stylists and soothsayers to tell them what would elicit a "that's
by
Molly Horan
Fashion
30 Cool-Girl Accessories For Getting Sh*t Done
As the holiday gift season winds down, you might feel like permanently retiring from shopping. But even though your bank account (and patience, and joy,
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment News
Bridalplasty
Reality Star's Body Found & A Suspect Is In...
The remains of Lisa Marie Naegle, best known as a contestant on the reality show Bridalplasty, have been found, according to People. Naegle had been
by
Molly Horan
RIOT Comedy
This Beauty Look Is A Total Throwback, Yet Timeless
If you're like beauty vlogger Caroline Solomon, a.k.a. Lowcheekbones, you find inspiration for your next look everywhere. That moment of clarity might
by
Molly Horan
Movies
This
Scream Queens
Star With A Major
Star Wars
...
Star Wars is really becoming a family franchise for Carrie Fisher and her daughter Billie Lourd. Lourd had a brief cameo in last year's Star Wars:
by
Molly Horan
RIOT Comedy
The Struggle Of Subscription Box Dinners Is Real
Signing up for one of those dinner subscription boxes seems like such a good idea when you're buried by grocery bags and notice an ad on the subway.
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment News
Prince William Is Trolled Online After Nonsensical Michael Phelps...
It looks like Prince William just had his own "Adele Dazeem" moment. The prince was tasked with giving a short speech before presenting Michael Phelps
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment
Your Search For A Holiday Look Is Over
This holiday season, candles are everywhere — in windows, in shops, in the secret Santa gift bag you got at the last minute. If you're like beauty
by
Molly Horan
Entertainment
If You Love Starbucks, This Look Is For You
As the holiday season winds down, you might be looking for new and creative ways to enjoy that most festive beverage, the peppermint latte. This
by
Molly Horan
