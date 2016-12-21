The remains of Lisa Marie Naegle, best known as a contestant on the reality show Bridalplasty, have been found, according to People. Naegle had been missing since December 18. The reality contestant's body was discovered after Jackie Jerome Rogers, who had been studying nursing at West Los Angeles Community College, where Naegle taught, allegedly told police they would find her in the backyard of his home in Lennox, CA.
Rogers has been placed under arrest by the LAPD, the Los Angeles Times reports. According to the Times, Naegle was last seen alive at the birthday party of a friend on Saturday evening, and was last in contact with her husband early Sunday morning, calling him to say she was on her way home but intended to stop for food.
Naegle, who appeared in seven episodes of Bridalplasty in 2010, is survived by her husband Derek Harryman. Harryman took to Facebook to express his grief, writing, "I love you so much Lisa and will never be the same without you. Until we meet again baby cakes. My little flower."
