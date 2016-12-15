The upcoming Ocean's 11 reboot Ocean's Eight has assembled a cast of some of the most talented actresses working in Hollywood today. And despite the hopes of many gossip magazines, co-star Sarah Paulson has made it very clear the behind-the-scenes vibe is drama-free.
In an interview with The Wrap, Paulson explained her frustration that people seemed to assume a Mean Girls situation would emerge with so many A-list women working on one project.
"I’ve never had anything like that happen on that set, I don’t come from a world where I expect that... I just think it’s sort of sad, really, that that would be the expectation," Paulson told the site. “I promise you it would not be like that if a bunch of boys would get together — ‘bro fights.’ I hate to support that narrative or that idea, and it certainly couldn’t be further from the truth.”
Though the performers have all been professional on set, cast member Mindy Kaling has poked fun at her perception of the star-power pecking order. The Mindy Project star joked in a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she was being mistaken for her co-star Sandra Bullock's assistant. Kaling didn't get hysterical at the perceived slight, in the way of sexist stereotypes about catty female celebrities (and women in general). Kaling just rolled with it, telling Meyers, "Sure, I'll bring her her Matcha tea. Might as well."
