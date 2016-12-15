When you have a show with your name in the title, you would think you'd never have to worry about being mistaken for a mere mortal again. Alas, Mindy Kaling has found that's hardly the case — especially when you're surrounded by seven other famous ladies.
Kaling scored a role in highly-anticipated ensemble film Ocean's 8, a spinoff of George Clooney's Ocean's 11 franchise. The cast is made up of all of your celebrity BFFs, including Kaling, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham Carter. The star of the film is Sandra Bullock, who plays the sister to Clooney's titular Ocean. In Kaling's Wednesday interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Mindy Project actress revealed that shooting the movie proved she wasn't on top of the fame pyramid, especially when she's hanging out with longtime America's sweetheart Bullock.
“With that group of women, I’ve never felt so unfamous in my life... People think I’m Sandra Bullock’s assistant and they’re like, ‘Get out of the way! We need to bring Sandra her matcha tea.’ I’m like, ‘I’m in a scene with her. I’m not her assistant.’"
Ouch. Maybe they don't have a Hulu subscription, and never had their heart broken by all of the Danny and Mindy drama on Kaling's long-running sitcom. Fortunately, Kaling's ego doesn't get in the way of her being a helpful castmate:
"Then I’m like, ‘OK! Whatever. I’ll give her her matcha tea. Might as well.’"
Talk about a trooper. Unfortunately, Bullock isn't the only person who reminds Kaling that she's not the most famous woman on the set. Apparently, the paparazzi are so interested in chasing down Rihanna they ignore Kaling — and her Oscar-winning co-star Hathaway — entirely.
"I was talking to Anne Hathaway and Rihanna was kind of behind us, and there was a sea of paparazzi taking photos and everything like that. I was feeling kind of cool and famous. Then Rihanna took a left to her trailer, which was not in the same direction that me and Anne were going, and the paparazzi left so quickly."
Can someone please remind Kaling she's famous stat? She might start to think she really is one of us.
