Ouch. Maybe they don't have a Hulu subscription, and never had their heart broken by all of the Danny and Mindy drama on Kaling's long-running sitcom. Fortunately, Kaling's ego doesn't get in the way of her being a helpful castmate:



"Then I’m like, ‘OK! Whatever. I’ll give her her matcha tea. Might as well.’"



Talk about a trooper. Unfortunately, Bullock isn't the only person who reminds Kaling that she's not the most famous woman on the set. Apparently, the paparazzi are so interested in chasing down Rihanna they ignore Kaling — and her Oscar-winning co-star Hathaway — entirely.



"I was talking to Anne Hathaway and Rihanna was kind of behind us, and there was a sea of paparazzi taking photos and everything like that. I was feeling kind of cool and famous. Then Rihanna took a left to her trailer, which was not in the same direction that me and Anne were going, and the paparazzi left so quickly."



Can someone please remind Kaling she's famous stat? She might start to think she really is one of us.