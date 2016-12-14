Mel C Says She Developed An Eating Disorder Due To The Spice Girls Spotlight

For fans, the Spice Girls represented girl power wrapped in peppy pop. But for Mel C (neé Melanie Chisholm), a member of the seminal '90s group, the fame and scrutiny brought on by their swift rise to success had serious effects on her health.
"I joined the Spice Girls when I was 20, and it was an insane time," the singer told BBC Good Food. "I developed an eating disorder; I was in the spotlight, being photographed constantly, and I started to become self-conscious of my body image."
The pop star has since developed a healthier relationship with her body image and food, explaining that it took a lot of different approaches for her to reach a place of recovery. "I was in denial for a long time but I always wanted to get better — I had talking therapies and holistic therapies, like acupuncture," she said. "Sports became really important to me too."
Mel C is far from the first star this year to reveal that the pressures of fame led them to develop an eating disorder. Last month, Zayn Malik opened up about his experience with disordered eating while he toured with One Direction.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
"I joined the Spice Girls when I was 20, and it was an insane time," the singer told BBC Good Food. "I developed an eating disorder; I was in the spotlight, being photographed constantly, and I started to become self-conscious of my body image."
The pop star has since developed a healthier relationship with her body image and food, explaining that it took a lot of different approaches for her to reach a place of recovery. "I was in denial for a long time but I always wanted to get better — I had talking therapies and holistic therapies, like acupuncture," she said. "Sports became really important to me too."
Mel C is far from the first star this year to reveal that the pressures of fame led them to develop an eating disorder. Last month, Zayn Malik opened up about his experience with disordered eating while he toured with One Direction.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
Advertisement