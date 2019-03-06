Skip navigation!
Eating Disorders
Why Body Neutrality is Critical to Gender Equality
by
Project HEAL
Diet & Nutrition
Why We Stress Eat & What To Do About It
Cory Stieg
Mar 6, 2019
Body
Camila Mendes Opens Up About Learning To Love Her “Fertile, Renaissance" Body
Alexis Reliford
Mar 3, 2019
Eating Disorders
This Video Proves People With Eating Disorders Don't "Look" A Certain...
Cory Stieg
Feb 26, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
How To Respond When Someone Judges Your Food Choices
Whether you're unwrapping a burrito, microwaving leftovers, or shaking up a desk salad, lunch mates often feel the need to comment when food arrives.
by
Cory Stieg
Clean Slate
How To Eat Intuitively When Your Cravings Lead You To Donuts, Pas...
You open up Seamless, prepared to make what feels like your most important decision of the day: what to order for dinner. You know the nutrient-rich
by
Cory Stieg
Eating Disorders
Demi Lovato Slams Fat-Shaming Game On Instagram
Today, Demi Lovato called out a fat-shaming video game on her Instagram story, after she saw an ad for it on her Instagram feed. The advertisement for the
by
Cory Stieg
Eating Disorders
Jameela Jamil Slams Celebs Promoting Diet Teas
If you follow Jameela Jamil on Instagram or Twitter, you know that she's very outspoken about body positivity and not afraid to critique celebrities when
by
Cory Stieg
Mental Health Awareness
How Instagram Can Help Those Recovering From Eating Disorders
From Kim Kardashian's appetite-suppressing lollipop sponcon to ultra-FaceTuned influencers, before-and-after photos to cleanse communities, Instagram has
by
Cory Stieg
Eating Disorders
Camila Mendes Opened Up About Her Struggle With Bulimia
In the November issue of Shape, actress Camila Mendes opened up about her history with eating disorders. The Riverdale star explained that throughout high
by
Cory Stieg
Eating Disorders
Kim Kardashian West Apologizes For Anorexia Comments
In July, Kim Kardashian West posted a problematic Instagram story in which her sisters praised her appearance saying her waist "looks anorexic," and she
by
Cory Stieg
Eating Disorders
How Your Roommates Can Influence Your Eating Habits
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at
by
Cory Stieg
Eating Disorders
What To Do When You See A Triggering Social Media Post About Eati...
Last night, Kim Kardashian West posted an Instagram story of her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, hanging out before their appearance at a
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
What Registered Dietitians Really Think Of The Intermittent Fasti...
The latest diet that wellness influencers and health geeks are obsessed with is all about simply not eating — that is, during certain periods of time.
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
Too Thin Or Not Thin Enough? Ask Charli Howard: It’s Complicated
Charli Howard always wanted to be a model. From the age of 11, the London girl who dreamt of a life in front of the camera did everything she thought
by
Landon Peoples
Pop Culture
Riverdale
Star Camila Mendes Shares Her Struggle With Bo...
Riverdale star Camila Mendes has a new mission: to stop obsessing over thinness, and start focusing on the things that she really loves. In October of
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Health
Thin Is Not The Same As Healthy
If you’re on a diet right now, you’re not alone. Everyone from your mom to your pediatrician to Oprah will tell you that the key to a long, happy,
by
Project HEAL
Wellness
Why This Figure Skater Is Skipping the 2018 Olympic Season
UPDATE: On Friday, November 17, Gracie Gold announced that she would also be skipping the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in order to continue to focus
by
Kimberly Truong
Entertainment
Silicon Valley
Actress Opens Up About How Hollywood Cont...
Amanda Crew, known for her role as Monica Hall on HBO’s Silicon Valley recently spoke out about her struggle with an eating disorder. In a new interview
by
Olivia Harrison
Eating Disorders
This Is Us
Shows Why You Should Never Assume You Know Wh...
On last night's episode of This Is Us, Kate goes to an Overeater's Anonymous (OA) meeting. During the meeting, a slender woman clad in head-to-toe
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
The Moment That Made Kesha Seek Help For Her Eating Disorder
Kesha has always been bravely open about her struggles, and this time is no different. In an interview for the cover of Rolling Stone, Kesha described the
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Whitney Cummings Opened Up About Struggling With An Eating Disorder
Whitney Cummings may now be a successful comedian and actress, but things weren't always so rosy. In excerpts of her book, I'm Fine... And Other Lies,
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
"The Girl With The Eating Disorder Doesn't Always Look Scary...
If you've never had an eating disorder, there's likely one pervasive image that pops into your mind when you hear those words: a young, white, extremely
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
What This HONY Story Gets Right About Eating Disorder Recovery
During an encounter with the photographer behind Humans of New York, a young woman told a story about her eating disorder, and why she'll "always be
by
Kimberly Truong
Pop Culture
Victoria Beckham Is Considering Legal Action Against A Restaurant...
Victoria Beckham is considering taking legal action against a Tyneside, England-based restaurant called Sidhu Golden Fish and Chips after it used a
by
Olivia Harrison
News
Former
Bachelor
Contestant Britt Nilsson Opened Up About...
In a video blog for her channel, former Bachelor contestant Britt Nilsson disclosed a tumultuous history of drug abuse, alcoholism, binge eating disorder,
by
Rebecca Farley
Wellness
A Yeast Infection Triggered This Vegan Blogger's Eating Diso...
Years ago, popular vegan blogger Henya Perez had a chronic yeast infection and read that eating by the ‘Raw till 4’ diet could cure it. Instead of
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Movies
FEED'
s
Most Accurate Element Is Also Its S...
A first watch of Feed's trailer may have you assume that Troian Bellisario's film is a straight-up horror movie. In many ways, it is. But what makes the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment News
Troian Bellisario Wrote An Emotional Essay About Her Struggle Wit...
Troian Bellisario hasn't shied away from talking about her struggle with an eating disorder in the past. Now, the Pretty Little Liars alum is explaining
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
Lily Collins Tells R29: "It's Rare When You're In An Ea...
This story was originally published on May 15, 2017, and has been updated. To the Bone will be available on Netflix on July 14 The first time I saw my
by
Molly Stout
Eating Disorders
What To Know Before Watching Movies About Eating Disorders
This story was originally published on June 28, 2017. There's a new Netflix movie premiering next month called To The Bone that depicts one young woman's
by
Cory Stieg
