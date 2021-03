At the time, Choi was working on her new novel, Yolk , a story of two sisters — Jayne and June — who are orbiting opposites of one another. Both live in New York, both inhabit the tenuous realities of recent transplants to the city, and both have illnesses they are hiding; but that’s where the similarities end — and even within those similarities are countless differences. June, the older sister, ostensibly has it more together: Still in her early 20s, she has a high-paying job in finance and lives in a shiny, new construction high-rise in Manhattan; she also has cancer. Jayne is still in college — design school, though she isn’t designing much, other than her own life. She’s also living in a neighborhood in Brooklyn of which few people have even heard (what’s up, Windsor Terrace), has a toxic fuck-buddy for a roommate, and an eating disorder. Despite being in the same city, the two sisters don’t see each other very much, until they do; their lives collide, two halves of a whole, brought together by illness and need and love. Of course it’s messy, it’s all so real.