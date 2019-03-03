View this post on Instagram

in honor of #NEDAwareness week: about a year ago, i decided to stop dieting and chasing this idea of a body that i was conditioned to believe is the only acceptable shape. i was never concerned with weight and numbers, but i cared a lot about having a flat tummy, no cellulite, and those “give that girl a sandwich” arms that make you look slender from every angle. when i stopped obsessing over the details of my everyday dietary choices, i started thinking more generally: am i drinking enough water? getting enough sleep? eating enough veggies? i started trusting myself, and trusting that i care enough about my well-being to make healthy choices more often than not. but ALSO i started allowing myself to make “bad” choices. because those made me feel free, and like i wasn’t trapped in an unhappy lifestyle. give yourself the freedom to make “bad” choices. they do not make or break you. they do not define you. i was terrified of giving myself the freedom, of all the weight i could potentially gain. and to be honest, after one year of not dieting, i pretty much look the same. been training more so maybe a little stronger, but mostly i’m just healthier and happier. i’ve finally accepted that this shape is the shape my body wants to live in. you will never win the war against your genetic makeup! anyway i’m not here to tell you how to live your life. i’m just here to remind you that your healthy body deserves love. there is a life for you in which you can be healthy in both mind and body. it’s not always rainbows and butterflies, but whenever i struggle, i always come back to this: why should i care to look like a runway model when my curves got me lookin’ like a damn fertile, renaissance goddess ?? find the beauty in your body. i promise you it’s there.