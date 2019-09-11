Skip navigation!
Molly Ringwald On Her True Coming Of Age
by
Justin Ravitz
TV Shows
Josie & The Pussycats Are Headed For The
Riverdale
Spin-Off — But Not ...
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Remember When Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Were Private About Their Relationship...
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
A Guide To Lili Reinhart’s Dainty Tattoo Collection
by
Samantha Sasso
Everything Riverdale All The Time
Entertainment
The Riverdale Season 4 Trailer Puts Jughead In Jeopardy
Kaitlin Reilly
Sep 11, 2019
Entertainment
Lili Reinhart Teases Halloween Costume With “Boyfriend̶...
Riverdale co-stars and real-life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are solid in the wake of this summer’s breakup rumors. The couple is so very toget
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
Lili Reinhart Found It Harder To Real Cry Than Fake Vomit In Hust...
There’s an old Hollywood saying that goes: “It’s not a movie/show unless someone’s uncontrollably vomiting.” Okay, I made it up, but you have to
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Just Changed Their Relationship Stat...
Are Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse a former couple…or just a couple of trolls? Honestly, we may never know with these two, especially since the most
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Lili Reinhart Thinks Betty Cooper Will Get Married On
Riverda...
Brace yourselves, Riverdale fans: Betty Cooper might be getting married! Well, maybe. Well…not exactly, but Lili Reinhart thinks it might happen. In
by
Tara Edwards
Pop Culture
Lili Reinhart Says Cole Sprouse Wanted To Keep Their Relationship...
Rumors this week may claim that Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are broken up. But, cryptic captions on Instagram pics from their joint W
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Have Reportedly Split
After two years of dating, Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have broken up, according to a report in US Weekly. The pair were last spotted
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
KJ Apa & Britt Robertson Spark Dating Rumors At Comic-Con Party
Turns out, there's more to celebrate from this year's Comic-Con than just the new Westworld trailer — the San Diego convention may have just de
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Sorry, Choni Shippers —
Riverdale
’s Vanessa Morgan Is En...
It’s a bittersweet day for Choni shippers, as Vanessa Morgan is engaged — just not to Cheryl Blossom. Instead, the Riverdale star is set to wed basebal
by
Alexis Reliford
TV Shows
Riverdale
Confirms Its Luke Perry Tribute Episode Will B...
In March, Riverdale star Luke Perry died at age 52 following a massive stroke. He was in the middle of filming season 3 of The CW drama. Though Perry was a
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Why Lili Reinhart Just Dragged
Game Of Thrones
Fans
Lili Reinhart is calling out Game Of Thrones fans after a petition has circulated online demanding the HBO show to redo the series' final season. R
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Camila Mendes Shows Off The Dainty Tattoo We Almost
Never
The Southside Serpent gang members might be the only tattooed characters on Riverdale, but many members of the young cast have a lot of ink in real life. A
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
Did Archie, Betty & Veronica Really Kill Jughead?
The Riverdale gang has some major explaining to do after that insane season 3 finale. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) may have successfully figured out the real ide
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 3, Episode 22 Recap: The 8 Wildest Mome...
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Riverdale season 3 finale “Survive the Night.” You can tell how absolutely, delightfully off the rails Riverdale has
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
This Letter Proves Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are A Real-Life...
Riverdale co-stars and offscreen couple Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are undeniably beautiful people who are also crazy in love. Those are two things t
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Gargoyle King Is This Long-Dead
Riverdale
Character ...
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Riverdale season 3. I'm screaming. I'm screaming! And if you're not screaming, it's probably because
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 3, Episode 21 Recap: The 7 Wildest Mome...
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Riverdale season 3. Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) is the Gargoyle King. The Farm is actually an organ farm masquerading a
by
Ariana Romero
Mind
The "Serial Killer Gene" On
Riverdale
, Explained
The following story contains spoilers for Riverdale. The serial killer drama on Riverdale is hard enough to keep up with, but on Wednesday's episode,
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
The Tiny Detail About Cheryl Blossom You Didn't Notice On
Riv...
The first season of Riverdale might have played out like the plot of High School Musical, but the show has since gone from teen drama to campy noir. To ref
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
Riverdale
's Black Hood Is Back, But Is He The Real Deal?
Villains never die on Riverdale — at least, when that villain is Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro), aka the notorious Black Hood. But is there more to the retu
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 3, Episode 20 Recap: The 6 Wildest Mome...
Like the Backstreet Boys before him, the Black Hood is back. And he has a hook hand now! Welcome to Riverdale, the town with pep (and, at least two serial
by
Ariana Romero
Beauty
Camila Mendes Can't Stop Changing Her Hair After Wrapping
Riv...
Update: Free from her time on Riverdale (for now), Camila Mendes is apparently happy to leave Veronica Lodge's look behind her. Mendes recently posted
by
Rachel Lubitz
TV Shows
KJ Apa Reveals Luke Perry Called His Parents Every Week To Tell T...
Luke Perry’s impact is still reverberating among those who knew and worked with him. On Friday, Riverdale star KJ Apa appeared on The Tonight Show Starri
by
Sara Hendricks
TV Shows
This Is How
Riverdale
Said Goodbye To Luke Perry's Fred ...
The final episode of Riverdale to feature late actor Luke Perry has officially aired — but fans will have to wait to see an official goodbye to Perry’s
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 3, Episode 19 Recap: The 8 Wildest Mome...
At exactly 26 minutes and 11 seconds into this week’s Riverdale screener, I put my glass of wine down, turned my head to the ceiling, and screeched, “I
by
Ariana Romero
Beauty
Vanessa Morgan Teases A Big Hair Change For Her
Riverdale
In season 2 of the CW hit series Riverdale, we were introduced to Toni Topaz: a pink-haired, badass Serpent, who later becomes the girlfriend of Cheryl Blo
by
aimee simeon
TV Shows
Is
Riverdale
's Long-Awaited Zombie Apocalypse Finally Ha...
After three seasons with plot points that include a killer game of “Gryphons and Gargoyles,” multiple murderous dads, and one teenage fight clu
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 3, Episode 18 Recap: The 6 Wildest Mome...
“You locked your mom in Dilton’s bunker.” Those are now the most Riverdale words to ever Riverdale. For a moment earlier in this, the third season of
by
Ariana Romero
Movies
Netflix's New Movie With K.J. Apa Is Teen Summer Bliss
Vitamin C’s “Graduation” can take a seat, because Netflix’s new teen movie The Last Summer is here to provide all those pre-adulting feels. The upc
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 3, Episode 17 Recap: The 5 Wildest Mome...
Riverdale can never been the simple, rapturous show it once was during season 1. Now, there are Farmies and teen Serpents (who are now basically sheriff&#x
by
Ariana Romero
