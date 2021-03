Camila Mendes Is Leaving Mediocrity At The Door

In addition to being a catalyst for cultural change, beauty also allows for self-expression, which Mendes — who typically prefers a natural look — says she's learned to value during these times of social distancing when we tend to wear makeup less . "I miss being able to play with fun colors and doing bolder looks, having that moment of inspiration and excitement for the opportunity to express a different facet of my personality," she says. "I appreciate those moments so much more now." Currently, Mendes will find any excuse to swipe on some eyeshadow, whether that's meeting up with the Riverdale cast or just for kicks. "I'm embracing the fact that you don't need an excuse to have fun with makeup," she says. "It doesn't need to be the perfect occasion; you can do it whenever you want."