Connecticut Is Officially Making Natural Hair Discrimination Illegal

Gov. Lamont reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, "This measure is critical to helping build a more equitable society, and I look forward to signing it into law in the coming days." Representative Tammy Exum was one of many who championed the bill , stressing in an interview with NBC Connecticut that Black women face more scrutiny based on their hair. "Unfortunately, when you have hair that isn't straight and when you have skin that's Black or brown, it isn't simply hair. It's judgment," she said. "I look at the hair of those around me and just accept it as is. It doesn't speak to their ability, their competency, their performance, or their knowledge."