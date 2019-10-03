Camila Mendes isn't a household name just yet, but thanks to her breakout role on Riverdale, she's well on her way. She may still be new to the spotlight, but that doesn't mean she hasn't established herself as a budding beauty icon in the process. In fact, she's a mainstay on the red carpet, rocking the kind of can't-miss beauty looks that could compete with Hollywood veterans.
Since Mendes spends most of her time as Riverdale's Veronica Lodge — a character who never changes her hair, makeup, or nails — she gets to flex her beauty muscle when she's at an all-eyes-on-me event, like, for example, the 2019 Met Gala. Needless to say, Mendes has built an impressive portfolio of beauty looks we couldn't help but channel for our latest episode of Beauty Evolution.
Press play above to check out some of Mendes' unforgettable looks — and how you can copy them, too.
