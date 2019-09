Three Easy Steps To Getting This Riverdale Character's Perfect Brows

If you begged your mom for a new Archie comic book every time you were in line at the grocery store as a kid, then chances are you're hooked on Riverdale as an adult. On the show, Archie has undergone a total 180 on his signature look (TBH, he resembles Stefan Salvatore more than anything). But we're more interested in the girls of Riverdale: Betty and Veronica. In particular, we want to know how Veronica Lodge's beauty look came to life on the screen.