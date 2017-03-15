Three Easy Steps To Getting This Riverdale Character's Perfect Brows

If you begged your mom for a new Archie comic book every time you were in line at the grocery store as a kid, then chances are you're hooked on Riverdale as an adult. On the show, Archie has undergone a total 180 on his signature look (TBH, he resembles Stefan Salvatore more than anything). But we're more interested in the girls of Riverdale: Betty and Veronica. In particular, we want to know how Veronica Lodge's beauty look came to life on the screen.
Lucky for us, the CW posted a full transformation of the character to Instagram — but it's those bold brows we're copying first. Ronnie is nothing without her raven-black hair and fierce gaze, which we all know requires a strong brow game. Camila Mendes, the actress who plays Veronica in Riverdale, was blessed with some impressive arches to begin with, but Hello Giggles got the full scoop from Erin Mackenzie, the show's makeup department head, on how to take any brow from bare to intense.
We've reached out to Mackenzie for more beauty details and will update as soon as we know more.