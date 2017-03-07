Yet maybe everyone freaked out about the Elena thing too soon. This is The Vampire Diaries, after all: who hasn't escaped death on this show? We now know that Elena and Bonnie's link came with a major loophole. Bonnie has to die so Elena can wake up, but who says she has to stay dead? As Stefan points out in the new sneak peek, technically Bonnie's heart did stop following Kelly (Melinda Clarke) nearly barbecuing her and Caroline's kids alive. Was that enough to wake Elena up from her magic-bound nap?