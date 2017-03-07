Caroline (Candice King) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) united in holy matrimony on Friday's episode of The Vampire Diaries, but it's not just the newlyweds who are celebrating a union. Get ready, people: the long-promised return of Elena (Nina Dobrev) is upon us, which means that so is Elena's reunion with her beloved boyfriend Damon (Ian Somerhalder). A new sneak peek from ET Online reveals not only the moment these two vamps reunited, but also the reason why it went down the way it did.
Elena made the noble choice to settle into a permanent slumber in order to keep her best friend Bonnie (Kat Graham) alive after resident douchebag witch Kai (Chris Wood) linked their lives together. Pretty much everyone was convinced that they wouldn't get to have a conversation with Elena for another 60 years or so, which was definitely hardest on Damon.
Yet maybe everyone freaked out about the Elena thing too soon. This is The Vampire Diaries, after all: who hasn't escaped death on this show? We now know that Elena and Bonnie's link came with a major loophole. Bonnie has to die so Elena can wake up, but who says she has to stay dead? As Stefan points out in the new sneak peek, technically Bonnie's heart did stop following Kelly (Melinda Clarke) nearly barbecuing her and Caroline's kids alive. Was that enough to wake Elena up from her magic-bound nap?
Apparently yes, because that's Elena — alive, well, and giving Damon heart eyes. Check out the clip, and try not to cry:
Now that Elena's back, it's making me wonder: how will The Vampire Diaries end? Could Elena and Damon get their own dream wedding? Will Damon receive the gift of humanity? Will Bonnie figure out a way to do a spell that erases the last eight years from everyone's mind, allowing Damon and Elena one final meet-cute?
I'm anxious to find out — because if The Vampire Diaries has to end, at least it will be with Damon and Elena side by side.
