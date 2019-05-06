Skip navigation!
Eyebrows
Beauty
Find Your Best Eyebrow Shape With This Pro Guide
by
Erika Stalder
More from Eyebrows
Beauty
This Is Proof That Missandei Had The Best Beauty Game In Westeros
Thatiana Diaz
May 6, 2019
Beauty
31 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In May
Samantha Sasso
May 1, 2019
Beauty
The One Brow Gel That Doesn't Melt Off My Face Mid-Workout
aimee simeon
Mar 22, 2019
Beauty
The Cool Backstory To Lupita Nyong'o's Spooky Eyebrows ...
When the world first caught word of Jordan Peele's second horror film, a follow-up to the Academy Award-winning Get Out, fans were excited, to say the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Does Castor Oil
Really
Help Your Eyebrows & Eyelashes Grow?
When something goes wrong with our eyebrows — maybe we were a little overzealous with the plucking — we go into panic mode. First, we buy a hat
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
You Can Now Use Ulta Rewards Points To Get Your Brows Done
One of the best parts about shopping a beauty superstore — like Ulta Beauty — is that it's a real experience. Walk in at 11 a.m. after Saturday
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Brow Growth Serums To Try If You're Guilty Of Over-Plucking
The only thing that tests our patience more than growing out bangs is growing out our eyebrows. Whether you're a recovering over-plucker or simply looking
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
How To Glue Down Your Eyebrows — According To A Drag Queen
For years we've been told that good eyebrows are essential to any enviable makeup look. Drag queens know that better than anyone, going so far as to
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
We Tried $95 Worth Of Eyebrow Products — & This Was The Clear Winner
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Where You Can Get The Desi Perkins x Benefit Palette That Sold Out
You can take everything in our makeup bags away but don’t you dare touch our brow products. Our angled brush, various pencils, brow gel (both clear and
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
42 Models Got Their Brows Bleached At Alexander Wang
It's not every day you show up to work and are asked to bleach your eyebrows. But when you're a model, it's just a regular day on the clock. It was the
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
How To Get The Perfect Brows For You, According To The Kardashian...
Just like their polished beach waves and streak-free spray tans, a celebrity's eyebrows almost always look perfect. With not one hair out of place,
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Black Girl's Guide To Microblading Your Eyebrows
Whenever I hear beauty editors raving about a new treatment, the first thing I ask (not always out loud) is: Does it work on dark skin? While the answer
by
Jessica Cruel
Beauty
Your Brow-Grooming Routine Just Got A Whole Lot Cheaper
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The $9 Eyebrow Pen That's Almost As Good As Microblading
In the fifth grade, on my very first day at a new school, I was given a worksheet. The instructions were to fill it out with facts all about myself and
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Here's The 411 On Halsey's Feather Eyebrows
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has already taken place IRL, and while we wait for the show to be televised on December 8, fans are already getting a
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
I Got My Eyebrows Tattooed — & This Is What You Need To Know
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Why I Tattooed My Eyebrows — & What It Was Really Like
Chances are, unless you've spent as much time googling how to get bolder brows as I have, you've never heard of eyebrow embroidery. While this procedure
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Beauty
Character Arch: Ally's Brows Play A Major Role In
A Star...
Although the Academy Awards aren't until next year (seriously, the show doesn't air until February 2019), plenty of film critics and cinephiles are
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Anastasia Beverly Hills Taught Me The Most Important Lesson In Go...
It's safe to say that Anastasia Soare knows a thing or two about eyebrows. Founder of Instagram-famous beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, Soare was one
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
I Tried $95 Worth Of Eyebrow Gels — & Here's My Favorite
When it comes to desert island beauty products, many would prefer to beef up their lashes with mascara above all else, while others would pick the power
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
A Way To Wear Glitter Eyebrows That’s Actually Subtle
It's clear from the latest product releases that it's all about packing on the glitter this autumn. And if you're thinking, "glitter isn't really my
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
7 Eyeshadows That Will Make You Look Like An A-Lister This Summer
We've seen a rainbow of eyeshadow trends this summer, from the emerald green shade we'll be wearing well into fall to Zendaya's glossy, marigold lid that
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Rihanna Is Bringing Back Razor-Thin Brows On The Cover Of British...
Of the quest for the "perfect" pair of arched eyebrows, Rihanna says, "Fuck it." While some people are fully committed to the dos and don'ts of the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Amanda Seyfried Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Has...
Even in the crazy world of Hollywood, Amanda Seyfried is a true enigma. While other A-listers constantly step out to shock and awe, bleaching their hair
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Things People With Great Brows
Always
Do
No one has an objectively perfect set of eyebrows. (No one has the "perfect" anything, for that matter.) Still, that doesn't stop us from gazing wistfully
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Definitive Proof That The Beckhams Just Keep Getting Hotter
Divorce rumors be damned, David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary yesterday with a romantic jaunt to Paris, where they dined
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Is Weed Brow Gel Worth Your Money? All Signs Point To Yes
As you've probably gathered from the endless stream of lotions, bath bombs, and lip balms infused with the hemp-harvested ingredient, CBD is kind of a big
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Coolest Brow Trends From Around The World
When it comes to function, brows are a very practical part of the face, helping to keep sweat, oil, and debris out of our eyes. But despite their intended
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Beauty Products Nigerian Women Swear By
You can't scroll through Pinterest or Instagram's Explore page without seeing at least one Nigerian beauty blogger slaying in all of her melanated glory.
by
Khalea Underwood
More Stories
