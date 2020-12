This Unexpected Brow Trend Is Up 160% On Pinterest

Celebrities and fashion designers have already been dabbling with the bleached-brow trend for the past few years. During Alexander Wang's 2018 runway show, all 42 models were styled with bleached eyebrows. Naturally, once an out-there makeup trend has been on a runway, celebrities are quick to try it out for themselves. In February 2019, Katy Perry sported barely-there brows on the cover of Paper Magazine. This year, both Hailey Bieber and You star Victoria Pedretti bleached their brows. With all this A-list momentum building, it was only a matter of time before the trend hit mainstream.