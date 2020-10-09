Love From You Is Back With A New Netflix Thriller — & You Won’t Recognize Her

When we last saw Victoria Pedretti in January, the You actress had just traded in the dark chestnut hair she sported as Love Quinn for a much lighter shade of gilded blonde. At the time, we didn't know whether Pedretti lightened up as a personal choice or for an upcoming role. Now it's clear that the hair-color 180 was a switch for her new show, The Haunting of Bly Manor, which dropped on Netflix today — and not only that, but the rising star has changed her look even more dramatically since, as seen in a photo shared by makeup artist Emily Cheng on Instagram.
Advertisement
"Bleached some brows," Cheng wrote alongside an image of Pedretti from a recent press day, where she's shown with — you guessed it — bleached brows. Paired with pretty, minimal makeup, including a small cat-eye flick and rosy-nude lip color, and loose golden curls, the pale brows create a strangely angelic effect against the actress' fair skin rather than an edgy punk vibe.
Considering Pedretti's brows as Dani in Bly Manor are a natural shade of brown, it's clear that she and Cheng took the bleached look for a whirl just for the hell of it. Safe, socially-distanced ways to have fun are hard to come by this year, so we fully support any and all beauty decisions intended to make things a little more interesting. We know how we'll be having fun this weekend — and yes, it involves all nine episodes of the actress' latest thriller.