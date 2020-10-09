That is why, despite the spooky terrors of Bly Manor, Dani sees hope in her new home and, “improvised family,” as writer Flanagan said on set, more than anything. “In the first season Hill House was always just this place that was only steeped in all of this trauma Nell experienced as a child. It was a symbol for a lot of things, including her mother. Which was very sad,” Pedretti continued. “[In] Bly, it’s this opportunity for Dani to see something she’s never seen before. She did not grow up very well off. To be around this kind of gilded, grandiose country house — it’s disorienting and intimidating. But, at the same time, what Dani really finds is the really rich thing in this house: the people and the relationships and the love.”

