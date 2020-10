There Is & There Isn’t A Real Bly Manor

Though he was apparently happy — and unhaunted — there, the fact that James wrote The Turn of the Screw after visiting the sprawling mansion Lamb House in Sussex, UK can't be ignored. The nationally protected building was leased by the author in 1897 and he purchased it two years later. The way that he found the house is a little bit of a spooky story itself, as the author saw a painting of the house and fell in love with it. If you've already watched Bly Manor you'll know that paintings play a key part of the tragedy of Bly Manor, as well as the chilling credits sequence, so I like to think that's Mike Flanagan paying a little homage to Lamb House and James' time there.