This Unexpected Brow Trend Is Up 160% On Pinterest

Don't get us wrong, we love a defined eyebrow. But according to Pinterest, 2021 will usher in an era of "defiant brows." We're talking bold, statement-making arches that subvert the expected and opt for a more artistic approach to one of our favourite facial features. Specifically, bleached eyebrows are primed to have a major moment next year.
How does Pinterest know this? Well, based on search data collected on the platform, people are already looking for examples of brow bleaching, ranging from platinum blonde to completely transparent. It's time to brush up our brow game and we're excited to have some fun with it.
Celebrities and fashion designers have already been dabbling with the bleached-brow trend for the past few years. During Alexander Wang's 2018 runway show, all 42 models were styled with bleached eyebrows. Naturally, once an out-there makeup trend has been on a runway, celebrities are quick to try it out for themselves. In February 2019, Katy Perry sported barely-there brows on the cover of Paper Magazine. This year, both Hailey Bieber and You star Victoria Pedretti bleached their brows. With all this A-list momentum building, it was only a matter of time before the trend hit mainstream.
If you're thinking about trying out the disappearing-brow trend for yourself, it's easy enough to recreate at home. You just need a bleach kit — one designed to be gentle enough to use on your face — and a steady hand. Depending on how light your brows are already, and the desired lightness you are looking for, you could be sporting a whole new look in 10 minutes or less.
Not quite ready to commit to bleached brows, but still want to try out some new trends for 2021? Some of the other highest brow-related search queries were a little less permanent. Another budding search trend was 'ombré powder brows,' a makeup trend that involves micro-shading your arches. People are also looking to Pinterest for 'colorful eyebrow' inspiration, with some users filling in their brows with eyeshadow to create a monochrome eyebrow-eye-makeup look. For 2021, the possibilities are endless.