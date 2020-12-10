3 Hair Colour Trends That Will Be Huge In 2021

For most of us, 2021 can't come soon enough. While we've all managed our expectations — understanding that the end of 2020 doesn't equate to the end of COVID-19 — at the very least, the new year is symbolic of new beginnings, transitions, and brighter, happier times ahead.
So, over the next few weeks, we mood board and manifest all the positive changes and personal gains for the shiny, clean slate to come. For you, that could mean organising your wardrobe or your finances. But we prefer to tackle the fun stuff first, like mapping out our 2021 haircut and colour.
Starting with the latter — because highlights take more forethought than a simple refresh trim — we've laid out the three biggest tones pros are predicting will trend in the new year. Find your inspiration, ahead.