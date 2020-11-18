The 5 Biggest Hair Colour Trends Of Winter 2020

The transition from autumn to winter has us thinking of a particular cosy-chic aesthetic. As it gets brisk outside, the morning walk to your favourite coffee stop involves bundling up in lots of layers, with attention paid to the details: your lips and cheeks believably flushed, and your hair shiny and healthy against the lapel of your new shearling jacket.
Now, the only way to ensure that your hair — specifically, your colour — is on point before heading into the winter season is to book a December appointment with your colourist. If you're dry on tonal inspiration, scroll through for this season's foolproof pick-me-up shades. From rich, dark leather to creamy blonde chai, you'll be sure to find something that feels fresh, low-maintenance, and still Zoom chic.