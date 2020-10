If that sounds like something you could get into, Ebuni recommended leaving it on for no more than 10 to 15 minutes, then rinsing out in the shower. It’s not great to leave aloe vera on your scalp indefinitely as it can become irritating or dry, and Ebuni said some people do have allergic reactions to it, so always patch-test first behind your ear. Ebuni is old-school with it: she gets the aloe vera plant, hacks it open and scoops out the gel, but you can buy a tube of pre-made gel from health food stores like Holland & Barrett and Planet Organic . "For some of my clients who have scarring or sensitivity on their scalp, or even some kinds of alopecia , [the conditions] can really burn and be uncomfortable," explained Ebuni. "What I recommend them to do is get the gel and freeze it into little ice cubes which they can use to relieve the burning sensation."