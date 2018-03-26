Why Aloe Vera Is Our Hydrating Skincare Saviour

In today’s increasingly complex skincare market, it seems there’s a new must-have ingredient on the horizon every week. While innovation is undoubtedly exciting, it can sometimes be hard to decipher exactly what your skin needs. So when we come across an ingredient that doesn’t require a degree in dermatology to understand, we’re totally here for it.
The latest beauty buzzword to pique our interest doesn’t have an unpronounceable name, lengthy scientific backstory or puzzling application process. In fact, there’s nothing remotely science-y about it – which, considering the often-confusing nature of today’s beauty industry – is a pretty refreshing concept.
Aloe vera has been around for years – since ancient times, actually. You’ve probably discovered it before: perhaps you’ve slathered it on sunburnt skin on holiday, or drank it in a nutritional supplement. But thanks to new scientific innovation from the beauty experts at Clinique, this spiky leaf is now being used to benefit our skin on a deeper level – no tropical holiday required.
Yes, Clinique’s new Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator – the latest addition to the much-loved Moisture Surge family – is taking this humble plant’s skincare credentials to the next level, and we predict a cult product in the making. Read on for a deep dive into the aloe vera revival…