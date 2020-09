Dyson Super-Fans: New Airwrap Attachments Have Arrived

Enter, four new attachments that are expanding the Airwrap's already vast capabilities: The first, a 0.8 inch Airwrap barrel (the smallest size yet) to help create and define tighter curls for straight or naturally curly hair. Next up, an extended barrel length for the Airwrap's existing 1.2 and 1.6 inch wand attachments , which anyone with a long (or overgrown quarantine...) hair will surely appreciate. "Our Insights team discovered that 50% or our Airwrap owners in the US have long hair whilst the other half had shorter hair length above the shoulders," Howe explains. "Getting there was not easy: For the small brushes and .8mm barrel we had to miniaturize the technology without compromising performance, and for the longer barrels we needed to extend the barrel length by 50%."Rounding out the assortment of new gadgets (which retail for $39.99 each) are two new brush attachments: The Small Round Volumizing Brush and the Small Firm Soft Smoothing Brushes in two widths, 1.2 and 1.6 inch. "The small round volumizing brush is ideal for very short hair and fringes [aka bangs]," Howe explains. "And the Small Firm & Soft Smoothing Brushes allow for more control in a variety of hairstyles and lengths."