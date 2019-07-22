Dyson's Airwrap Is Back In Stock After Getting A Wait List Of 113,000 People

You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what‘s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
First, a quick history lesson for the uninitiated: The Airwrap launched back in October 2018, and made us rethink everything we knew about hair styling tools. The self-twirling curling iron uses air instead of high heat, substituting 450° temps for high-powered streams of wind that pull and twirl your strands onto the rotating barrel. (No, it doesn't hurt one bit, and also there's no way to accidentally burn yourself — been there.) The result: Easy, beautifully done curls or waves that look completely natural — no extreme heat required.
Unsurprisingly, it sold out on October 15, 2018. (That’s right: Within mere weeks of launching.) Well, after accumulating a waitlist 133,000 people strong, it’s finally back in stock on Dyson's website along with your favorite beauty destinations like Sephora and Ulta. (If you’re already the proud owner of the award-winning Supersonic hair dryer, you can pick up the Airwrap in the matching fuchsia and black colorway; however, fans of the violet version will have to wait a bit longer before the purple Airwrap comes back.)
While $549 is anything but a casual beauty purchase, take it from us: It’s truly a game-changer for minimizing damage, not to mention it pretty much replaces every tool in your routine by simultaneously drying and styling hair in one easy, visually stunning step. If you're ready to rock your hair styling world, shop the tool wherever you buy Dyson — because you won't want to wait another eight months for it to come back, right?
