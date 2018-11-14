However, I still needed more straightening at the roots (curly girls know that is the hardest place to get laid). So, I decided to give the round volumizing attachment a try. Usually, I steer clear of round brushes because my hair gets super tangled and knotty when it's wrapped around the brush. But, in this case, the soft bristles allowed me to get much closer to my roots for maximum smoothing. Switching out the two brush heads was very easy. There’s a button on the back of the dryer that you use to unlock the current brush head and snap in the new one. Just be careful because the tool is hot, and while the round brush has a cool-touch tip, the firm brush definitely does not.