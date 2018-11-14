Beauty Brands Saving The World Because why shouldn’t your makeup come with a side of fighting the patriarchy?

Seed Phytonutrients shop Driven by the need for sustainability, this brand sources its ingredients from independent farmers and packs them into post-consumer paper bottles that miraculously hold up in the shower.

Lipslut shop Katie Sones founded Lipslut to support groups threatened by the Trump Administration. There's been no shortage of those — and she's raised thousands for feminist and human rights causes.

The Lipstick Lobby shop What better way to raise money for the social-justice causes you care about (gun control, civil liberties, women’s healthcare) than by stoking awareness without saying a word?