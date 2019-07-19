The Best Heat Protectants For Natural Hair

Heat styling natural hair without first applying a protectant is like driving a car without a seatbelt or riding a bike without a helmet — a bad, ill-advised idea that's just not worth it. Whether you straighten your 'do once a year, or on the regular, using hot tools on natural strands can leave you with an altered curl pattern, dry texture, and breakage.
While it's not a guarantee, a good heat protectant in your corner can help mitigate damage when you want to go bone straight, craft bouncy curls, or opt for smooth waves. They work by creating a shield against the high temps while simultaneously strengthening. We've rounded up our top picks at every price point, ahead.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 5
Carol's Daughter Pracaxi Nectar Straight Blow Dry Cream
This formula from Carol's Daughter is like a styling cream, moisturizer, and heat protectant in one. The creamy formula has pracaxi and olive oil to quickly and effectively smooth frizz and flyaways, so you spend less time with heat on your hair.
2 of 5
DryBar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Lotion
We love the DryBar Hot Toddy Spray, but we've found that the cream formula is ideal for thicker textures. Coat each section of your hair with a quarter-sized amount of the lotion to add softness and shine before a blowout. The best part? It has notes of jasmine, sandalwood, and vanilla that smell as good as perfume.
Advertisement
3 of 5
OGX Protecting + Silky Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray
In this purple bottle is hydrolyzed silk and rice proteins, which strengthen and protect strands up to 450 degrees. If you're looking for something lightweight to prep your hair for a silk press, mist this on small sections before picking up the blowdryer. Then, once you pass the flat iron through your hair, each strand will feel like — you guessed it — silk.
4 of 5
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Plus Keratin
Consider this your does-it-all styler. The cream-like spray has sunflower seed extract, silk amino acids, and keratin to hydrate, seal cuticles, and improve manageability before heat styling. It also doubles as a detangler and styling cream, which you can use even if you aren't using hot tools.
5 of 5
Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Thermal Heat Protector Infused with Argan Oil
This mist is infused with argan oil to add a weightless shine to your hair. It nourishes, hydrates, and protects hair from heat up to 450 degrees. Strands are so soft and smooth, we hardly need any additional styling products.
Advertisement