The Best Hot Tools For Styling Natural Hair

The beauty of natural hair is that your curls and coils can really do it all, whether you let your ringlets roam free (and won’t dare use hot tools), prefer foolproof protective styles, or opt to heat style. You can wear braids and Bantu knots one day, then unravel them and have a bomb curl pattern the next, or pass a flat iron through your hair and have a silk press within minutes. In short, the possibilities are endless.
Of course, there's a catch. If you do choose to heat style your natural hair, using the right tools is an important part of keeping your strands intact. Excessive heat can cause damage to natural hair, but considering specific functions (like temperature and speed) when purchasing a dryer or straightener can prevent unnecessary damage. Luckily, there are some great stylers on the market that work like a charm on natural hair. To help you discover the best tools to heat style your 'do, we tapped pros and our own editors for their favorites, ahead.
