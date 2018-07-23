How To Keep Your Natural Hair Straight After A Blowout

A huge benefit of having a head full of coils or curls is the versatility. Wash-and-go styling makes every strand sing, box braids give you so many options, and a fresh cut gives your entire 'fro new life. What about blowouts, though? Our straight textured friends get to reap the benefits of blowout bars and cheapo flat irons — but when you're natural, that hard work can come undone in a matter of minutes. Especially on a hot day.
Don't let that deter you from rocking the sleek and smooth strands of your dreams. Kellon Deryck, who works with Missy Elliott, Monica, Blac Chyna, and more, is known for his standout work with wigs... and can do a mean silk press, too. See some of his tips for a lasting straight style, ahead.