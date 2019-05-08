Skip navigation!
Easy Hairstyle How-To
Beauty
Bridesmaid Hairstyles That Are Romantic & Simple
by
Megan Decker
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
18 Times Celebrities Made The Ponytail Cool For Summer
Samantha Sasso
May 8, 2019
Samantha Sasso
May 8, 2019
Beauty
9 Graduation Hairstyles So Gorgeous, You'll Want To Forgo The Cap Altogether
Megan Decker
May 5, 2019
Megan Decker
May 5, 2019
Beauty
31 Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles To Try In May
Thatiana Diaz
May 1, 2019
Beauty
3 Hairstyle Trends That Will Save You From Haircut Regret This Su...
When the warm weather hits — and the fact that you're wearing a sundress and sandals proves it has — that's when the itch to chop all your hair off
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
16 Dreamy Hairstyles For Brides Rocking Short Hair
If you're planning a summer 2019 wedding — a big event on the coast of Maine, perhaps, or a smaller City Hall reception with your closest friends —
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Proof You Can Rock Festival-Ready Hairstyles
Anywhere
Between crimped high ponytails, intricate fishtail braids, and multicolored glitter parts, there's no denying that festival hairstyles are the definition
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Beauty
16 Chic & Short Hairstyles To Inspire Your Springtime Chop
Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Breezy, Romantic Hairstyles That Would Be
Perfect
For...
When you think about how you want to wear your hair for a special occasion like prom, the biggest objective is to avoid the barrel-curled
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut
There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Target Just Dropped A Line Of Coachella-Ready Hair Accessories — ...
If your dream music-festival outfit looks like a flowy tunic dress with suede tassel booties and a faded denim jacket tied loosely around your waist, you
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Holly...
With all due respect to the old Miley Cyrus — naked, platinum blonde, swinging on a wrecking ball — her current look, chill and toned-down, au
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
3 Breakout Hairstyle Trends You'll Be Wearing This Spring
Imagine you're walking down the street — it's sunny and surprisingly pleasant for a February afternoon — when your eyes land on a girl at the corner
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
We've All Been Using Hot Rollers Wrong
Of all the hot tools you'd expect to find in an L.A. hairstylist's kit — a modern blowdryer, an advanced flat iron, curling irons in every shape and
by
Benjo Arwas
Beauty
The Raddest Fall Haircuts Coming Out Of L.A.'s Coolest Salons
It's strange how fast late fall creeps up on us. One day you're enjoying the September breeze, sipping some still seasonally appropriate rosé, and the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Candice Swanepoel's Hairstylist Shares The 5 Steps To Perfec...
To add insult to injury, on top of being the specific brand of beautiful that people will pay you large sums of money to walk around in diamond-encrusted
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
16 Iconic Halloween Costumes That Are All About The Hair
Halloween inspiration comes in waves based on current pop culture moments. One year it's all about Left Shark, and the next you're bobbing for apples with
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebs Wore To The Emmys
You might take one look at Mandy Moore's perfectly glossy waves, which hit that ideal sweet spot between messy and overdone, and think: Must be nice. We
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Fall Hair Launches Hitting Ulta Beauty Now
Successfully dressing for the weather between seasons is a crapshoot, but it's nothing compared to the confusion your hair's likely facing. But instead of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 Drugstore Beauty Products We Spotted On Models This Week
Sprinting into CVS after work to grab a box of tampons and a $4 eyeliner feels pretty unglamorous. But after seeing the Gigis and Imaans of the world
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Things People With Long, Healthy Hair Always Do
Waiting for your hair to grow is like watching paint dry, or staring down a pot of pasta water, begging it to boil so you can start dinner. In other
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Cold Brew" Hair Is Trending — & Here's
Exactly
Wha...
The clinking of ice cubes in your cold brew is one of the lesser-appreciated sounds of summer. When it's a million degrees out and you feel like a slug,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
5 Protective Styles That Will Make Your Fall Semester SO Much Eas...
Even when you're a student on scholarship, college is extremely expensive. You've got the cost of books, housing, and your homecoming outfit to take care
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
How To Keep Your Natural Hair Straight After A Blowout
A huge benefit of having a head full of coils or curls is the versatility. Wash-and-go styling makes every strand sing, box braids give you so many
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
L.A.'s Most Popular Summer Haircut Isn't A Haircut At All
Summer's the season to finally go for that blunt bob you've been so wishy-washy about, right? Your weather app might say yes, but July's peak humidity —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Hollywood's Biggest 2018 Hair Trend Is A Total Throwback
For years, it seemed like the only hair trend to come out of L.A. was the messy lob. But this season, stars in Hollywood are looking to the past for
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
We Can't Believe This Early 2000s Hair Trend Is Back
Spending a beautiful Saturday afternoon getting your hair blown out or sitting down for hours to get a fresh set of box braids is fun and all — you can
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The One-Second Styling Trick That Transforms Your Look
Blame it on the gloomy weather or the revolving door of holiday parties, but once winter hits it seems like the urge to do something different with our
by
Brianna Arps
Hair
This Mom Had No Idea How To Do A Half-Up Ponytail — & Twitter Is ...
My mother is notoriously bad at doing hair. Not only did I play basketball and football as a child, but I also had gymnastics and ballet classes once a
by
Samantha Sasso
Makeup
18 Beauty Buys Guaranteed To Get You Snapped At NYFW
During fashion week, the streets of New York turn into one giant catwalk — and getting dolled up and snapped by photographers has become part of the
by
Tiffany Tse
Beauty
The Real Reason Issa Rae Tries So Many New Hairstyles
With all due respect to the Thronies out there, the only Sunday night show that matters to me is Insecure. It's like Issa Rae hacked my iMessages and
by
Khalea Underwood
