7 Protective Styles That Will Make Your Fall Semester SO Much Easier

Here's a textbook fact: college is expensive. Even for students on scholarships, you've got the cost of books, housing, and your homecoming outfit to take care of. So ideally, hair should be the last of your worries.
However, naturalistas know that upkeep requires time and coins, too. Between getting acquainted with new dorm mates and settling into your fall syllabus, who has time to sit in front of a mirror and flat-twist every night? In order to alleviate some of that stress, try a protective style ahead of Labor Day? No one wants to fuss around with a curling wand or treatment before their ungodly 8 a.m. course... and besides, you've got an impression to make around campus. The looks ahead will take care of that for you.