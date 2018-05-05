Story from Beauty

The Products & Tips Pros Swear By For The Perfect Wash-&-Go

Holly Carter
Photographed by Megan Madden.
One aspect of the natural hair movement that people fail to mention is the work that goes into maintaining those glorious spirals. Twist-outs take time and protective styles cost cash, which is why the wash-and-go is so appealing. Plus, with summer approaching, who wants to use any additional heat? As Sweet Brown once said, ain’t nobody got time for that.
With that in mind, we asked our favorite hair pros for their tried-and-true techniques for styling waves, coils, and curls fast. According to them, playing up your texture is really just about choosing the right product and knowing exactly how to apply it. Check out their picks, ahead.
