Braids
Beauty
9 Weave Ponytails That Don't Require A Flat Iron
by
Khalea Underwood
More from Braids
Beauty
9 Braided Styles For When You Want To Hit Snooze On Doing Your Hair
aimee simeon
Apr 27, 2019
Beauty
The Best Hairstyles At Coachella Were Perfectly Pastel
aimee simeon
Apr 14, 2019
Beauty
8 Ways To Wear Goddess Locs To Your Next Music Festival
aimee simeon
Apr 11, 2019
Beauty
10 Braided Looks You Can Totally Pull Off If Your Hair Is Short
When you commit to short hair, you commit to a look. If you have hair that falls above the ears, you have fewer styling options than someone with waves
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
12 Breezy, Romantic Hairstyles That Would Be
Perfect
For...
When you think about how you want to wear your hair for a special occasion like prom, the biggest objective is to avoid the barrel-curled
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
11 Different Ways To Rock Jumbo Box Braids This Spring
When it takes hours to do your hair, styling can feel like a full-time job — and just like with our 9-to-5, we deserve a break from our regular hair
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Difference Between Cornrows, Dutch Braids, & More
"Boxer braids." "Bobby-pin headbands." "Inside-out plaits." Those are just a few of the phrases people have used to describe what are really cornrows,
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
12 Crochet Styles That'll Make Your Mornings Way Easier
We're always in the mood for a head full of big, sexy curls. But 'big hair don't care' vibes can sometimes mean loading up on products, and spending lots
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Definitive Proof That Solange Is The Beauty Icon We Don't De...
Solange is a lot of things: daughter, mother, wife, singer, artist, actress, director. But on that list should be one more title: beauty icon. With the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Cardi B Just Showed Us Yet Another Way To Wear Rainbow Hair
Believe it or not, but there are plenty of people who are hesitant to dye their hair — the sole reason being that they can't commit to one color. So why
by
Us
Beauty
Long Ponytails Are The Beauty Trend Celebrities Just Can't Quit
It's highly unlikely that the Grimm brothers were thinking about Hollywood trends when they penned Rapunzel back in the 19th century, but here we are.
by
Us
Beauty
13 Oscars Hairstyles That Will Go Down In History
Through the bad jokes, hosting drama, and all-around cultural tone-deafness, there's one thing that remains a bright spot in the increasingly-confused
by
Erika Stalder
Hair
New York City Plans To Wipe Out Discrimination Based On Hair
This week, New York City will take the necessary — and overdue — step of codifying mistreatment based on hair texture or style as racially
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
There Were White Models With Cornrows At Toronto Fashion Week
The fashion industry has a diversity problem. This is not news. We know this. We know this like we know that the Oscars are #sowhite and The Bachelor
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Beauty
8 Colorful Looks To Try When You're Bored With Your Box Braids
Having natural hair is all fun and games until you realize that having natural hair means putting in work. Between the deep conditioning, twisting,
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
11 Ways To Add Drama To Your Box Braids In 2019
There are two types of women: Those who love to play in their hair, and those who just want to be done with it already. Somehow, box braids work for both.
by
Jacqueline Laurea...
Beauty
7 Scalp Treatments To Try When Your Braids Are Too Tight
Protective styles like box braids and Senegalese twists are well worth the hours in the salon chair — you're basically eliminating your entire hair-care
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Your Guide To The Best Hair Braiding Salons In NYC
Protective styles are no longer just a summer thing. Braids are something we wear year-round because they're super easy to maintain (and not having to
by
aimee simeon
Work & Money
These 10 Black Women Want You To Stop Commenting On Their Hairsty...
In case you somehow don't already know: It's never okay to reach out your hand and touch a Black woman's hair without permission — I mean, how was that
by
Ludmila Leiva
Beauty
How Vernon François Went From Braiding Mops To Styling Hollywood&...
Vernon François grew up in West Yorkshire, England where he taught himself how to braid, loc, and style natural hair as a child. His skills landed him
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
9 Cornrow Styles That'll Take Your Braid Game To A New Level
Every Sunday before school my mother would sit me down and braid my hair in cornrows. I would wear the simple, straight-back braids for a full week, until
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
13 Times We Took Amandla Stenberg's Picture To Our Hairstylist
Having more than one good hair day in a row is an accomplishment for us. By Wednesday, our hair is pretty much 80% dry shampoo — or 100% under a hat.
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
11 Celebrity Looks That Will Inspire Your Fall Protective Style
The last thing we want to do on the weekend, when we're finally free of the pressures from work, is to come home and spend hours styling our natural hair.
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
9 Halloween Costumes That You Can Wear With Your Natural Hair
Some Halloween costumes require months of planning and lots of cash to pull off. Others are as simple as following the right makeup tutorial or popping on
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
6 Modern Micro Braid Styles That Would Make Brandy Jealous
Braids take a long, long time to finish — there's no getting around that fact. Even with the help of a few assistants, you can expect to spend at least
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Cornrows Were All Over Fashion Month — & On All The
Right
As a Black beauty editor, I always get nervous when Fashion Month rolls around. Show after show, I hold my breath just waiting for the inevitable cultural
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
How I Went From A Destiny's Child Super-Fan to Braiding Beyo...
When Nakia Collins was still in beauty school, she created a vision board with clippings of Beyoncé and Destiny's Child. Less than eight years later, the
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
The Best (& Easiest) Halloween Costumes For
Your
Hair Type
Besides pumpkin spice lattes and new Netflix releases, there’s one other thing that makes fall our favorite season: Halloween. And for many of us, that
by
Kelly Dougher
Beauty
Not Even Zoë Kravitz Is Immune To Pimple Panic
Every human being has a genetic predisposition for something. For some of us, it's acne. For others, it's anxiety. But for Zoë Kravitz, it's being
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Dua Lipa Went Platinum Blonde — & Fans Barely Recognize Her
With all the engagements, creative baby names, and Twitter debates, it seems like a lot is going on in the world of entertainment right now. But speedy
by
Thatiana Diaz
