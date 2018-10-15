9 Halloween Costumes That You Can Wear With Your Natural Hair

Some Halloween costumes require months of planning and lots of cash to pull off. Others are as simple as following the right makeup tutorial or popping on a wig. But you don't have to shell out cash on an a cheap Party City hairpiece or an expensive, lace-front wig for your costume. You can rock plenty of pop culture costumes with your natural hair on display.
The beauty of embracing your natural texture, whether it's Afro or wavy, is that your hair can transform into almost any style you please — making it the perfect Halloween accessory. So instead of hiding (or straightening) your natural hair, consider a costume that makes your curls the center of attention.
To help plan your style for October 31, we've rounded up some easy-to-do Halloween looks that you can pull off with your God-given curls, including buns, braids, and — yes— even bonnets.