7 Cardi B Halloween Costumes That'll Make You The Life Of The Party

Skeletons, witches, and black cats are always reliable Halloween costume ideas (especially if you’re in a last minute time crunch), but they don’t have to be the only option. A standout IG-worthy look is as easy as dressing up as your favorite celebrity, and who better to bring the party to Halloween get-togethers than Cardi B?
The rapper has had quite an eventful year with the release of her record-breaking album Invasion Of Privacy, a brand new baby, lots of drama, and plenty of stunning red carpet moments. But in every one of her memorable appearances lives a Cardi B costume to replicate come October 31. Plus, some of them are as simple as putting on a wig and pulling out makeup you already love.
We've rounded up some of her buzziest looks to get your costume juices flowing, ahead. Because once you pick a Cardi B look you wanna party with, all that's left to do is put on your favorite Invasion Of Privacy track and practice your best “OWWWW!” in the mirror.