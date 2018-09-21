Creating a costume made up of entirely items you already have is near impossible since you most likely just own a bunch of jeans and T-shirts. But, we wager there are a few viral trends you leaned into hard. And in case you didn't, we've sweetened the deal by adding a few of fashion's biggest 2018 moments to look into instead. Time to bust out your old house slippers (you'll see what we mean in a minute) and break out every animal print piece you invested in this year. The nine costumes ahead are guaranteed to earn you at least a chuckle, and that's the best we can promise.