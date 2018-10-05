Never Fret About Halloween Costumes Again — Target Has You Covered

While Halloween isn't exactly soon, just as radio DJs start playing Christmas music on repeat immediately after Thanksgiving, Halloween preparations are already underway. Take a look around: Halloween pop-ups are taking up shop in every vacant lot in town and Target's yearly costume section has already replaced back-to-school supplies. Like it or not, Halloween is coming — and that means costume shopping.
We've all been that person. You know, the one who puts off buying a costume until it's three hours before the festivities begin and every Halloween shop in a 10-mile radius is cleaned out. To save you from another year of wearing all-black with whiskers drawn on your face, we're making Halloween easy. How? Well, not only does Target's new fashion line, Wild Fable, offer pieces that are both on-trend and under-$40, but it just so happens they can also double as costumes. From Cher Horowitz to Cheryl Blossom, this Halloween, we're taking the scary factor out of costume shopping and bringing you five ideas you can buy for cheap at Target, and wear again.
