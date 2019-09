Never Fret About Halloween Costumes Again — Target Has You Covered

We've all been that person. You know, the one who puts off buying a costume until it's three hours before the festivities begin and every Halloween shop in a 10-mile radius is cleaned out. To save you from another year of wearing all-black with whiskers drawn on your face, we're making Halloween easy. How? Well, not only does Target 's new fashion line, Wild Fable , offer pieces that are both on-trend and under-$40, but it just so happens they can also double as costumes. From Cher Horowitz to Cheryl Blossom , this Halloween, we're taking the scary factor out of costume shopping and bringing you five ideas you can buy for cheap at Target, and wear again.