"Can't stop, won't stop" seems to be Target's new motto. Just a month after releasing Wild Fable, yet another in-house fashion line is in the works. Meet Prologue, your new go-to for all of your workwear and everyday essentials. In true Target form, everything in the collection is insanely affordable: The collection starts at $12.99 and caps out at $49.99.
Prologue is the fifth brand to join Target's growing fashion presence. Within the last year, it's launched A New Day, Joylab, Universal Thread, and the aforementioned Wild Fable. Each collection carries its own trend identity, and Prologue seems to be the mature answer to the more fashion-forward collections of the past.
While pegged to workwear, the brand is far from basic. You can expect to find a combination of trend-driven details with classic style and silhouettes (à la puff shoulder sweaters, plaid trousers with front slits, and leather A-line dresses), but the pieces really shine when mixed and matched together: A walk through Prologue's released images will show you the trick is all in the styling. Prologue's products will be available in sizes 0 through 16 with select items running up to a 26W (which will be sold exclusively online).
See our favorite from the collection, which launches on Target.com (and select Target stores) today, ahead.